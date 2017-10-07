Ed Lover Reveals Things He Regrets He Did In His 20’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We all live with regrets in one way or another and Ed Lover talked to the team about some of his. They all spoke about their own regrets Donkis talked about how he wishes he would of finished college and wished he didn’t have so many long term relationships. Krista just turned 30 and believes everything happens for a reason.

She did regret opening so many credit cards while in college. Ed talked about how he wished he would of waited a little while longer to have kids. His first child was born when he was 20 and even though he wasn’t ready he made it work. What are some of your regrets?

