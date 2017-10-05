Early Morning Evening News
Home > Early Morning Evening News

Why Rex Tillerson Is Probably Lying About How He Really Feels About Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Reports surfaced recently that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning on more than one occasion, and called Donald Trump a “moron” in a meeting last summer. According to reports, 19 current and former administration officials have confirmed that these reports are true.

Still, Tillerson promptly got on a national televised news conference to deny reports. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is Donald Trump Focused On The NFL To Distract From His Shortcomings? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  David Banner On Donald Trump: “We Know Exactly What America Is” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Donald Trump Takes Too Long To Condemn White Supremacists [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Continue reading Why Rex Tillerson Is Probably Lying About How He Really Feels About Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee

Here are some celebrities who took a knee this week to be in support of Colin Kaepernick and the protest against police brutality.

donald trump , Rex Tillerson

Videos
The Show