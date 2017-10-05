Why Rex Tillerson Is Probably Lying About How He Really Feels About Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Reports surfaced recently that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson considered resigning on more than one occasion, and called Donald Trump a “moron” in a meeting last summer. According to reports, 19 current and former administration officials have confirmed that these reports are true.

Still, Tillerson promptly got on a national televised news conference to deny reports. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

