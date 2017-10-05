Was Las Vegas Shooter Targeting A Chance The Rapper Concert? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Stephen Paddock, who killed 59 people last weekend at a country music festival in Las Vegas, may have had his sights set on other large gatherings before settling on the festival he ended up unleashing devastation on. Police confirmed disturbing developments that he had condos booked overlooking a festival featuring Chance The Rapper and other artists.

Police aren’t sure what stopped him, or what exactly he was even doing by renting those rooms. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive from Hip-Hop Obama in Breaking Bossip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

