What It’s Weird For Scott Disick To Date Lionel Richie’s 19-Year-Old Daughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

34-year-old Scott Disick is best known as ousted baby daddy to Kourtney Kardashian. He famously bowed out of daily fatherhood responsibilities to their three children after partying, drug use and binge drinking proved too time consuming for him. Since then, he has been spotted with a slew of models that, although of legal age, are much too young for him.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Anybody in their right mind would be wary of their daughter getting close to Kardashian territory. But Scott Disick, whose only relation to the famous clan at this point is his three kids, is probably one of the more dangerous associations, especially for a teenaged girl. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Obama on Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Blac Chyna Probably Isn’t Worried About Rob Kardashian’s Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Rob Kardashian Mentally Unstable? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is The Kardashian Kurse Behind The Cavaliers NBA Finals Struggle? [EXCLUSIVE]