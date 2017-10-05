The Prince-Inspired Jam That Went Gold This Week In 1985 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1985, funk band Ready For The World dropped a song called, “Oh Sheila,” which would prove to be a breakthrough hit for the group. The Prince-inspired jam made it all the way to number one on the hot 100, and it was even rumored to be about Prince’s beloved Sheila E., though the band’s lead singer promptly debunked that myth.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

