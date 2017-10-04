Ed Lover & Monie Love’s Birthday Message For Talib Kweli [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, Talib Kweli came into the world! The rapper, social activist has brought a world’s worth of unique experience and flair into the hip-hop world with his incredible collaborations and solo projects. Ed Lover and Monie Love wish their friend and hip-hop legend a happy birthday, and send him a quick birthday message about his twitter activity. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

