The Roots Give A Lesson On Slavery During “Black-ish” Premiere [VIDEO]

Do you remember “Schoolhouse Rock?” During the season premiere of “Black-ish” The Roots gave a lesson on slavery. The episode covered different topics as well as Juneteenth.

In the middle of the show the cartoon that talked about slavery appeared. The Roots sang a song about slavery all while giving facts about when the slaves were free, emancipation and so much more.

In the song he also talked about how slaves wore colonial chains, hung from trees and about their masters. You could also hear the kid ask questions and Black Thought answer them throughout the video. It was educational, but most importantly spoke volumes to the many audiences watching it.

