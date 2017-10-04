Amidst Renewed Cries For Gun Control, Government Says It’s Focused On Tax Reform [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After the deadly massacre that took place in Las Vegas over the weekend, there is a renewed surge of cries for reform of gun legislation, even from some who were against gun control before the incident. But as public pressure on government officials about gun laws mount again, politicians are shying away from questions, and casually refusing to address the topic.

Meanwhile, more information about the shooter behind the massacre in Las Vegas surfaces. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

