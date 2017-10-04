Why Fox News Decided Not To Air The National Anthem Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, and it seems to have spun the NFL into chaos. His peaceful protest sparked outrage, discourse, and an apparent decision from some unjust higher-up to make sure he wouldn’t get resigned. Then, further outrage from fans that noticed the obviously racially motivated snub. So more athletes took a knee. When Trump called them SOB’s during a speech, and encouraged team owners to fire protesting athletes, more knees hit the ground.

But teams also linked arms, or sat out from national anthem altogether, or kneeled before the national anthem, rather than fully participating in the original protest. And many fans are agreeing that things are getting out of hand. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

