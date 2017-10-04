Top 5 Songs That Will Rock A Black Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With any black celebration, music is a crucial element. But with a major event like a black family reunion, there is only very specific caliber of song selection that will have everyone on their feet truly rocking out. So for a Certified Top 5, Ed Lover asked listeners to call up and let us know what those top 5 songs are.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Did these songs make your list? Click on the audio player above, and the rest of the parts below, to hear what listeners had to say in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants You Just Don’t Go To [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Top 5 Lies Women Tell [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Top 5 Lies Men Tell [EXCLUSIVE]

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.