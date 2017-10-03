Everything You Need To Know About The Shooting Massacre In Las Vegas [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, a shooter in a room on the 36th floor of a Las Vegas hotel opened fire into a crowd of hundreds on the neighboring part of the Las Vegas strip below. He killed at least 59 people, and injured 500 others, causing a stampede and major chaos to unfold as people tried to flee the rain of bullets. The shooter has since been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, and he died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are now investigating further. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

