Why Everyone Is Coming For Tina Campbell On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier in the year, Tina Campbell already caught heaps of shade for her support for Donald Trump. But she recently went a little more in depth in an interview, explaining that “Christian values” were the reason for her vote swinging to Trump over Hillary Clinton. Mary Mary fans promptly went, “uh, what?” and proceeded to drag her on social media.

Does she deserve the heat? Ed Lover doesn’t think so. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Obama in Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

