Future Is Dating Bow Wow’s Baby Mama, And Bow Wow Is Salty About It [EXCLUSIVE]

It was time for another game of “Care Or Don’t Care” on the “Ed Lover Show.” Mario Winans was arrested for a six-figure sum of backed child support, Kim Kardashian‘s robber allegedly sent her an apology letter. Meanwhile, Future is reportedly dating Bow Wow‘s ex, Joie Chavis, who is also the mother of his daughter, Shai.

Plus, a “Coming To America” sequel is officially in the works, and a poll shows that grandparents secretly hate the names their children pick for their grandchildren. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

