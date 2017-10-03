C’Mon Son: Why Can’t Azealia Banks Stop Hating? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of C’Mon Son, Ed Lover has a lot of material to work with. He starts off with a big fat C’Mon Son for America as a whole, since the majority of people don’t seem to realize that Puerto Ricans are American citizens, because Puerto Rico is an American territory. Then, Ed moves onto Azealia Banks, the controversial rapper who decided to lend her unwanted, hating two cents about Cardi B when her song, “Bodak Yellow” hit number one in the entire country.

Ed Lover also wants to know how Montia Sabbag, the woman who was caught hooking up with Kevin Hart (and claims she is not responsible for the related extortion attempt against him. Montia said in a press conference that she had no idea that Kevin was married… which is hard to believe. Plus, Ed says Rob Kardashian is the biggest sucker of 2017. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to "Ed Lover Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

