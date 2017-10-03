Why “Black Lives Matter” Can’t Be Sued [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Lives Matter receives a lot of harsh criticism in the media, even so much that its reputation and credibility as an organization suffers in some circles. That didn’t stop a federal judge, however, from ruling last week the Black Lives Matter can not be sued by a cop who was pursuing legal action after allegedly getting hit by a rock during a protest.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why There Is No Excuse For Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Chuck D On The Legitimacy Of The Black Lives Matter Movement [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes On Why “Black Lives Matter” Doesn’t Just Pertain To Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE]