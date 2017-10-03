Shopping Can Be Like Sex For Monie Love, But For Big City, So Is Cheesecake [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover asked the ladies of the room whether shopping can be an experience as stimulating as sex for them, to which Monie Love & Krista say yes. But Donkis, Big City and Ed Lover can’t relate to shopping being the thing that duplicates that feeling for them. Ed Lover says finally getting to the bathroom after holding it in compares.

Big City, however, says there is a particular cheesecake that is his weekly treat to himself, which is very orgasmic. Then, he mentions that he brings his son with him on this weekly outing, and everything goes left! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

