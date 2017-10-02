O.J. Simpson Doesn’t Have Time For Paparazzi [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During Talmbout Sports, Big City went down the list of teams that lost and won yesterday. He also talked about O.J. Simpson being released from prison after 9 years. The paparazzi even saw him at a gas station and spoke with him.

Simpson actually spoke to them and mentioned that he’s been in a car for the last five hours and there are no updates. He also said nothing has changed and asked what did they expect. They also spoke about Russell Westbrook being the richest player in the NBA.

