UPDATE: Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Las Vegas Shooting [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WOL News Desk



More than 50 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a mass shooting occurred at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Police say that the shooter, 65-year-old Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock is dead, and person of interest Marilou Danley, has been found.

Las Vegas maintain there was only one shooter, and no explosives were found on the scene.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The shooting happened during Harvest Fest, a country music festival. The shooter was on the 32nd floor when he began to start shooting within the crowd.

This is the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.