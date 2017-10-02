UPDATE: Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Las Vegas Shooting [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Photo by

News
Home > News

UPDATE: Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Las Vegas Shooting [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

WOL News Desk


More than 50 people are dead and hundreds are injured after a mass shooting occurred at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Police say that the shooter, 65-year-old Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock is dead, and person of interest Marilou Danley, has been found.

Las Vegas maintain there was only one shooter, and no explosives were found on the scene.

The shooting happened during Harvest Fest, a country music festival. The shooter was on the 32nd floor when he began to start shooting within the crowd.

This is the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.

Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

29 photos Launch gallery

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

Continue reading Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino

 

Las Vegas

Videos
The Show