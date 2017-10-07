Pastor Apologizes After His Wife Went On Social Media Attacking Black NFL Players

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Many have targeted black NFL players after Sunday left some of them along with teammates, coaches and even owners taking a knee. According to EurWeb , a South Carolina pastor is now apologizing after his wife went on an angry Facebook rant about black NFL players.

Follow @GetUpErica

Rev. Ron Carpenter Jr. posted the apology on Facebook after his wife criticized the players who protest during the national anthem. She said, “Black athletes, stop thinking about it from your history or race” and admit that “our country is not yo [sic] blame!” Carpenter later apologized, but since then the video has been removed.

RELATED: #TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

RELATED: Kaepernick Effect? NFL Ratings Drop Worries Wall Street

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Start Of NFL Season! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]