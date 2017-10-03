It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost

Rasheeda has had enough of Kirk Frost and his infidelity, and she confirmed their separation.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers have witnessed the slow breakdown of Rasheeda and Kirk’s marriage for years, and they always come back together in time to begin filming the next cycle. But last season was the final nail in the coffin for their love as he allegedly fathered a child outside of their relationship with a woman named Jasmine.

Fans often wondered why she stayed with him so long, but she confirmed that they’re over. “We’re separated,” Rasheeda revealed to Porsha Williams on Dish Nation. “We’re working on making sure we’re doing everything we need to do for our family.”

Their marriage didn’t work out, but Rasheeda says they’re still working as a team for their kids.

“We are parenting very well. We have good communication,” she continued. “Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children.”

When asked whether Kirk ever actually got a paternity test to see if he did father Jasmine’s baby, she didn’t have much to say.

INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks 19 photos Launch gallery INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks 1. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 1 of 19 2. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 2 of 19 3. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 6 of 19 7. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 8 of 19 9. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 9 of 19 10. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost INSTADAILY: Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Flicks

RELATED STORIES:

Search Rasheeda THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice She Gave To Rasheeda + Cool Giveaways From Coca-Cola2017/07/14 Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating

Is It Over? Rasheeda Hints At The Fate Of Her Marriage

Listen Up Kirk! Rasheeda Says ‘There’s No Room For Error’ [EXCLUSIVE]