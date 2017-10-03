It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost

Rasheeda has had enough of Kirk Frost and his infidelity, and she confirmed their separation.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers have witnessed the slow breakdown of Rasheeda and Kirk’s marriage for years, and they always come back together in time to begin filming the next cycle. But last season was the final nail in the coffin for their love as he allegedly fathered a child outside of their relationship with a woman named Jasmine.
Fans often wondered why she stayed with him so long, but she confirmed that they’re over. “We’re separated,” Rasheeda revealed to Porsha Williams on Dish Nation. “We’re working on making sure we’re doing everything we need to do for our family.”
Their marriage didn’t work out, but Rasheeda says they’re still working as a team for their kids.
“We are parenting very well. We have good communication,” she continued. “Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children.”
When asked whether Kirk ever actually got a paternity test to see if he did father Jasmine’s baby, she didn’t have much to say.
