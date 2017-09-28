How A 5-Year-Old Tweet From Nicki Minaj Blew Up In An Old Classmate’s Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Breaking Bossip
Nicki Minaj brought up some drama from her past on Twitter- five years ago. Nicki tweeted a random memory in 2012 of a time at a sleepover when she was 11 years old. Nicki says she snapped and started attacking a girl named Demeka at the sleepover who was picking on her. Well, five years later, Demeka found that tweet and responded to it, challenging Nicki’s smug, proud attitude about the whole thing. She also revealed that Nicki stabbed her with a fork, and she’s still got the scars.

What ensued after that is something that only Black Twitter could possibly kick up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Obama in this edition of Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

